PHS to graduate in 2 sessions Saturday

To provide for social distanc­ing during the COVID-19 pan­demic, Princeton High School commencement ceremonies are being held Saturday, June 6, in two sessions at Jackie Hen­dricks Stadium.

Members of the 328-mem­ber Class of 2020 whose last names start with A-K graduate at 2 p.m. and those whose last names falls in L-Z graduate at 7 p.m. Seating areas for gradu­ates and guests will be sanitized between sessions

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]