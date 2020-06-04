PHS to graduate in 2 sessions Saturday

To provide for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, Princeton High School commencement ceremonies are being held Saturday, June 6, in two sessions at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.
Members of the 328-member Class of 2020 whose last names start with A-K graduate at 2 p.m. and those whose last names falls in L-Z graduate at 7 p.m. Seating areas for graduates and guests will be sanitized between sessions
By Joe Reavis • [email protected]