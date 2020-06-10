Collin College bat in cyber security program offers virtual information sessions

June 10, 2020 – Collin College will offer virtual information sessions for the Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Cybersecurity degree program in June, July, and August.

The online sessions will occur:

5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16

Noon on Wednesday, June 24

5 p.m. on Thursday, July 9

Noon on Friday, July 17

9 a.m. on Thursday, July 30

1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10

5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19

Registration is required for the online Zoom sessions. To sign up for the virtual sessions, find out more about the BAT in Cybersecurity degree, or download an information sheet about the program, visit www.collin.edu/department/cybersecurity. If you have questions, email [email protected].

Collin College serves more than 59,000 credit and continuing education students annually and offers more than 100 degrees and certificates, including new Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Cybersecurity degrees. The only public college based in Collin County, Collin College is a partner to business, government and industry, providing customized training and workforce development. For more information, visit www.collin.edu.