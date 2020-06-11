Fire, police add emergency utility vehicles to fleet

To better access hard-to-reach area in emergencies, Princeton fire and police de­partments recently added util­ity all-terrain vehicles to their fleets.

The vehicles, which cost a total of $56,000 for the pair, including trailers and equip­ment, were funded by Prince­ton Community Development Corporation.

“We have a need for them because we cover quite a bit of the county,” Assistant Fire Chief Mike Stiltz said. “It’s another tool in our toolbox.”

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]