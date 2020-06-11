Go, graduates, go! 328 students walk stage

In ceremonies that were split into two sessions because of the COVID-19 health crisis, the 328 members of the Class of 2020 at Princeton High School graduated Saturday.

Commencement exercises were moved this year to Jackie Hendricks Stadium, an outside venue that allowed better spacing among graduating seniors and also among well wishers in the stands. The se­niors were seated in well-spaced chairs on the sta­dium track, facing a stage set up at the 50 yard line.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]