Despite not ending the year with a special luncheon, Princ­eton Independent School Dis­trict continued to celebrate the end of the 2019-2020 school year by recognizing teachers and their service to PISD.

Superintendent Philip An­thony said he is grateful for the effort he witnessed this year as the district rallied together dur­ing the COVID-19 crisis.

For the full story, see the June 11 issue or subscribe online.

By Jean Ann Collins • [email protected]