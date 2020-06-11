Student-led rally draws crowd

More than 150 people attended a ral­ly in Princeton on Friday, June 6, held in support of the Black Lives Matter movement that has gripped the country the past two weeks.

The rally was held at J.M. Caldwell, Sr., Community Park and was orga­nized by Princeton High School stu­dents Viviana Battreall, Tristan Espino­za and Paola Diaz. Rallies and protests have been held across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an African American man, at the hands of Minneapolis, Minn. police.

“People of color in this community are not alone,” Battreall said to start the event.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]