Lois Nelson Public Library remains closed because of the COVID-19 health crisis but started a curbside delivery ser­vice this month to distribute books and other items to its patrons.

Curbside service is available from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mon­day through Friday. Patrons can get books delivered to their vehicle and can return items by dropping them in a locked box outside the library front door.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]