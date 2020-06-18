PISD budget estimated at $71.78 million

Princeton Independent School District is looking at a $71.78 million budget for fis­cal year 2020-21, but prop­erty owners will pay taxes at a slightly lower rate.

The PISD board of trustees reviewed the proposed new school budget at their regular meeting Monday, June 15. The board also approved the sale of a new issue of construction bonds, looked at operating op­tions for the start of school in August and approved the transi­tion of Donald McIntyre to the superintendent’s job.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]