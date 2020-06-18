PISD budget estimated at $71.78 million

Princeton Independent School District is looking at a $71.78 million budget for fiscal year 2020-21, but property owners will pay taxes at a slightly lower rate.
The PISD board of trustees reviewed the proposed new school budget at their regular meeting Monday, June 15. The board also approved the sale of a new issue of construction bonds, looked at operating options for the start of school in August and approved the transition of Donald McIntyre to the superintendent’s job.
By Joe Reavis • [email protected]