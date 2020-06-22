Collin College Student Housing Applications Now Open

Applications for new student housing at Collin College are now open with limited space available. The newly renovated student housing is located on the college’s Plano Campus (Spring Creek) at 2800 E. Spring Creek Parkway in Plano.

The college has 173 spots available for this upcoming school year and will be accepting applications on a first come, first served basis for all full-time Collin College students as long as they meet the required criteria.

Student Housing offers two-bedroom, two-bathroom options as well as one-bedroom, one-bathroom options. There are also four-bedroom, two-bathroom options, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing precautions, the college will only allow two people at a time to reside in the four-bedroom units at the two-bedroom floor plan rate. All on-campus residents are required to purchase a meal plan with Cougar Café.

For more information on housing rates, residence options, and to apply, please call 972.881.5151 or visit www.collin.edu/studenthousing.