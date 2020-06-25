City issues $7.74 million in PID bond

Princeton city council this week approved issuance of $7.74 million in public improvement district bonds and a resolution to set a higher property tax rate under a state disaster declaration.

The council met in regular session by teleconference Monday, June 22.

The PID bonds provide upfront financing for street and utility construction in two housing subdivisions to be repaid through an assessment on every residential lot sold. Bonds were sold Monday.

For full story see June 25 issue or subscribe online.

Joe Reavis • [email protected]