Juneteenth BLM rally educates, advocates

Chanting “Black Lives Matter,” “No Justice, No Peace,” “George Floyd,” and “Breonna Taylor,” a group marched through downtown Princeton last week as part of rally supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

The peaceful rally was held on Juneteenth, Friday, June 19, at Veterans Memorial Park downtown. Princeton police provided traffic control for the march the capped the event.

Rallies and protests to highlight racial bias have been held throughout the country since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis, Minn., police on May 25.

For full story see June 25 issue or subscribe online.

Joe Reavis • [email protected]