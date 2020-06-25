Ten innovative projects earn PISD grants

Princeton ISD awarded funding to 10 innovative projects that teachers will implement in their classrooms next fall.
The check presentations resembled a Publisher’s Clearinghouse commercial as PISD administrators dropped in on the winning teachers to present them with an oversized check. These celebrations culminated a multi-step process, which included teachers submitting proposals for their ideas followed by a committee going over each proposal to determine the winners.
Nearly $50,000 in funding was approved.
Jean Ann Collins • [email protected]