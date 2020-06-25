Vouchers go in mail this week

The city of Princeton, with funding from Princeton Economic Development Corporation, will mail $25 vouchers this month to households that can be redeemed at businesses in the city.

Vouchers are going out in a mailing separate from utility bills on Thursday and are valid through Aug. 1. Each voucher may be used one time and cannot be redeemed for cash.

“I want to first of all thank the CDC and staff on their vision for the $25 voucher program for our community,” Mayor John-Mark Caldwell said. “I appreciate the heart of our city as we work together in these challenging times. It’s our hope this will help in a small way.”

At the heart of the program is an effort to stimulate business that has been adversely affected because of the COVID-19 health crisis. Also, it gives a boost to families who have been largely confined to their homes for the past few months.

If all are redeemed, the 7,000 vouchers will put $175,000 into the Princeton economy.

The vouchers can only be redeemed at the participating businesses: Artisan Nail Salon, Deyona Kirks Enterprises, Hello Dental, Jocy’s Restaurant, Las Roca’s Restaurants, Mornings in the Word, Pizza Hut,

Princeton Pharmacy, Workout Anytime, Supercuts, Papa John’s, Rivera’s and The JYM-Princeton.

As vendors are added, names will be posted on the city’s website.

Businesses will be reimbursed for honoring vouchers within five days.

Joe Reavis • [email protected]