Princeton Chamber of Commerce quickly met its fundraising goal but is still accepting donations for the Back to School Bash that provides school supplies to students from economically disadvantaged families.

The event is set from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Aug. 1, at Smith Elementary School. Supplies are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]