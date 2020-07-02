PISD putting together instruction models

How school will look when classes start in about six weeks, Aug. 13, is still somewhat of a mystery because of the COVID-19 health crisis that closed campuses from mid March through the end of the term.

State guidance allows for in-person instruction and virtual instruction, but no hybrid models under which students would alternate days they are in class with days of virtual school. Princeton Independent School District had been looking at how to implement any of the three models.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]