Residents reminded that fireworks are illegal in city

Princeton residents celebrating the Fourth of July this weekend are reminded that it is illegal to discharge fireworks inside city limits.

Violation of the ban can lead to a citation and confiscation of the fireworks.

Although it is illegal to discharge fireworks in the city of Princeton, fire and police officers will spend the Fourth of July and the days leading up to the holiday chasing fireworks complaints.

It is legal to discharge fireworks on your private property or on private property of another with the owner’s permission in the unincorporated areas of Collin County.

Possession and or discharge of fireworks on U.S. Corps of Engineers property is illegal. This includes most parks and property adjoining Lake Lavon and Lake Ray Hubbard.

The Collin County Fire Marshal’s office advises to always seek permission from landowners prior to discharging fireworks on private property.

Area residents are encouraged to attend a professionally administered fireworks display such as what is happening in Princeton July 3. All legal displays have fire, police and medical responders at the event to ensure a safe and pleasurable evening of entertainment.

National Fire Protection Association reported that fireworks spark an average of 18,500 fires and $43 million in property damage per year nationally, as well as cause injuries. Sparklers, which do not explode, are responsible for one-fourth of fireworks related emergency room visits each year.

In addition to causing injuries and fires, the noise of exploding fireworks can trigger PTSD episodes in combat veterans and scare pets and livestock, the chief pointed out.

If planning to shoot fireworks this Fourth of July, follow safety precautions:

Do not let young children play with or ignite fireworks.

Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities.

Never place any part of your body directly over a firework when lighting the fuse.

Back up a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

Never try to relight or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Keep a bucket of water or garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.

Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.

To prevent a trash fire, after fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with water before discarding it.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]