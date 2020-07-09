Early voting continues for July 14 runoffs

Early voting continues through Friday for the political party primary runoff election that was postponed from an original May 26 date because of the COVID-19 health crisis.

Princeton voters can cast early ballots from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 511 Jefferson Ave.

The runoff election for Democratic and Republican candidates is Tuesday, July 14. The polling place in Princeton again will be at FBC.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]