Driver killed in crash

Details are still forthcom­ing in a fatal traffic wreck Monday morning, July 13, that involved a Princeton Fire De­partment truck.

Texas Highway Patrol troop­ers were called to the scene of the crash at FM 75 and Monte Carlo Blvd. at about 10 a.m. Monday, July 13.

Preliminary investigation showed a PFD brush truck was traveling east on Monte Carlo and a 2005 Ford F-350 pickup was traveling north on FM 75 (Longneck Road) when the ve­hicles collided at the intersec­tion, DPS Lt. Lonny Haschel reported.

The driver and sole occu­pant of the fire truck, William Moorison, 37, was transported to Medical City McKinney with non-life threatening in­juries. The driver of the Ford pickup, Randy Athey, 30, of Princeton died at the scene.

The crash is under investi­gation and no additional infor­mation is currently available.

For more stories like this, see July 16 issue or subscribe online.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]