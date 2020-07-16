Driver killed in crash

Details are still forthcoming in a fatal traffic wreck Monday morning, July 13, that involved a Princeton Fire Department truck.
Texas Highway Patrol troopers were called to the scene of the crash at FM 75 and Monte Carlo Blvd. at about 10 a.m. Monday, July 13.
Preliminary investigation showed a PFD brush truck was traveling east on Monte Carlo and a 2005 Ford F-350 pickup was traveling north on FM 75 (Longneck Road) when the vehicles collided at the intersection, DPS Lt. Lonny Haschel reported.
The driver and sole occupant of the fire truck, William Moorison, 37, was transported to Medical City McKinney with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford pickup, Randy Athey, 30, of Princeton died at the scene.
The crash is under investigation and no additional information is currently available.
From Staff Reports • [email protected]