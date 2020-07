A new election season opened this week for Princeton voters who will get to chose school board trustees and city council members in voting that coincides with the Nov. 2 pres­idential election.

Filings opened Monday, July 20, for Princeton City Council and Princeton Inde­pendent School District posts and remain open through Aug. 17.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]