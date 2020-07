Does your business need a financial boost due to COV­ID-19? If so, there’s good news if you missed the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) application deadline on June 30.

The Small Business Admin­istration resumed accepting ap­plications for the PPP on July 6. Do keep in mind that you can only apply for a PPP once

By Chad Engbrock • [email protected]