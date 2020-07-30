Mayor to continue duties until after election

Even though Mayor John- Mark Caldwell turned in his letter of resignation two weeks ago, state law dictates that he continues to fulfill the duties of the office until after the Nov. 3 city election.
The law requiring that a public official continue serving until a replacement is installed was explained by City Attorney Clark McCoy at the Monday, July 27, regular city council meeting.
“This is known as the holdover in office provision,” McCoy said.
For the full story, see July 30 issue or subscribe online.
By Joe Reavis • [email protected]