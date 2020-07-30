Mayor to continue duties until after election

Even though Mayor John- Mark Caldwell turned in his letter of resignation two weeks ago, state law dictates that he continues to fulfill the duties of the office until after the Nov. 3 city election.

The law requiring that a pub­lic official continue serving until a replacement is installed was explained by City Attorney Clark McCoy at the Monday, July 27, regular city council meeting.

“This is known as the hold­over in office provision,” Mc­Coy said.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]