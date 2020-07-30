Shopping vouchers due to expire

Princeton residents who re­ceived $25 economic stimulus vouchers in a city economic stimulus program have only a few days to use the vouch­ers for purchases at city retail businesses.

The vouchers issued by the city of Princeton and Princ­eton Economic Development Corp. expire Saturday, Aug. 1.

The vouchers were mailed in late June to about 7,000 Princeton residents who are city utility customers. If all were redeemed, the program would put $175,000 into the economy.

At the heart of the program was an effort to stimulate business that was adversely affected because of the CO­VID-19 health crisis. In addi­tion, it gave a boost to fami­lies who have been largely confined to their homes for the past few months.

Businesses had to sign up to participate in the program. A list of the 17 businesses that agreed to participate can be accessed on the city website.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]