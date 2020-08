When students return to Princeton schools next week, classrooms may look a little empty with 35 percent of students choosing to stay at home for virtual instruction in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Classes start for the fall term Tuesday, Aug. 13, for the first time since schools were shuttered in March for health safety concerns.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]