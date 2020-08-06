Collin CAD to issue new value estimates

Princeton Independent School District, the city of Princeton and other taxing entities in Collin County will utilize a revised estimate of property values this year to calculate their tax rates because of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deadlines to file property value protests were extended a month until June 15, which delayed Collin Central Appraisal District from conducting protest hearings. Subsequently, the appraisal district has not been able to certify 2020 values by the statutory deadline of July 25.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]