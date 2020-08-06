Princeton candidate list remains static

After initial interest in the city of Princeton municipal election and Princeton Independent School District trustee election, candidate filings fell off as nobody stepped up to file over the past week.

The first week of the filing period saw three candidates sign up for two places on the school board, one candidate for mayor and two for city council.

Hopefuls have through Aug. 17 to sign up as candidates in the Nov. 3 city and school elections.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]