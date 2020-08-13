City property values soar 18.1 percent

Property values in Princeton and for most taxing entities in­creased a little in certified esti­mates of taxable value released last week by Collin Central Ap­praisal District that will be used to calculate property taxes.

The estimates released July 24 replace numbers from an April 30 estimate in a year ham­pered by the COVID-19 pan­demic. Certified values normal­ly issued by July 25 are delayed because protest hearings were pushed back a month.

For the full story, see Aug. 13 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]