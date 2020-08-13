City property values soar 18.1 percent

Property values in Princeton and for most taxing entities increased a little in certified estimates of taxable value released last week by Collin Central Appraisal District that will be used to calculate property taxes.
The estimates released July 24 replace numbers from an April 30 estimate in a year hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Certified values normally issued by July 25 are delayed because protest hearings were pushed back a month.
By Joe Reavis • [email protected]