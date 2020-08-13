School district working to safely play fall sports

Friday night lights are ex­pected to shine at Jackie Hen­dricks Stadium this fall, but the football and fall sports seasons are delayed about a month be­cause of the COVID-19 pan­demic.

Princeton Independent School District sports and band practices that usually begin the first of August will not get un­derway until school starts this Thursday, Aug. 13, although football players have been par­ticipating in strength and con­ditioning drills.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]