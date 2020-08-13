School district working to safely play fall sports

Friday night lights are expected to shine at Jackie Hendricks Stadium this fall, but the football and fall sports seasons are delayed about a month because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Princeton Independent School District sports and band practices that usually begin the first of August will not get underway until school starts this Thursday, Aug. 13, although football players have been participating in strength and conditioning drills.
By Joe Reavis • [email protected]