Tax bills may rise

Princeton City Council this week approved a contract for construction of a new Munici­pal Center and set a date for hearings on the budget and a property tax rate that will rep­resent an eight percent increase for property owners.

The council met in regular session Monday, Aug. 10.

A public hearing on the pro­posed $30.68 million fiscal year 2020-21 budget and property tax rate of 65.1215 cents per $100 assessed valuation will be conducted at the Sept. 14 city council session.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]