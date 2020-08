Because of continuing rapid growth, Princeton Indepen­dent School District trustees this week were able to adopt a budget that is almost $3 million more than last year and lower the property tax rate by almost a dime.

The school board met Mon­day, Aug. 17, in regular session to conduct public hearings and adopt the 2020-21 budget and tax rate.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]