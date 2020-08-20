School year begins with 5,497 students

Despite starting the new year with two instructional options for students, Princeton Inde­pendent School District reports a smooth first day of school on Thursday, Aug. 13.

There were 5,497 students who started classes across the district, which is an increase of 262 students over the first day of 2019. The high school popula­tion grew from 1,395 on the first day of 2019 to 1,520 this year, which is up by 125 students.

By Jean Ann Collins • jcollins.princetonisd.net