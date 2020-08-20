Women’s right to vote turns 100

In just over two months, about 9.3 million Texas women will have the option to vote in the presidential election. It’s a process that hundreds of thousands Tex­ans take for granted, but for women, the process of mere­ly making it to the polls was a hard-fought process.

Tuesday, Aug.18 marked the centennial of women gaining the right to vote. On that day in 1920, Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby ratified the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]