Commissioners Court approves small business grant program launch

The Collin County Com­missioners Court approved Monday, Aug. 24 the launch of the Collin CARES Small Business Grant Program that provides up to $25,000 for eli­gible companies where gross revenue losses were more than 15 percent, due to the COV­ID-19 pandemic.

Businesses with less than $5 million in gross revenues and fewer than 100 full-time employees are eligible, and must have operated continu­ously within Collin County for 6 months prior to March 1, 2020. Business owners can apply for up to three (3) busi­ness locations having com­mon ownership within Collin County.

Commissioners Court voted unanimously Monday after­noon to set aside $15 million in U.S. CARES Act fund­ing for the grants in addition to the $30 million earmarked for Housing assistance and $5 million for local food pantries.

The program will accept on­line applications collincounty.gov from Sept. 4 through Sept. 25 and allows for eligible busi­nesses to receive from $5,000 to $25,000, provided the busi­nesses can document actual incurred costs. The grants are taxable, and the program ex­cludes those businesses within the City of Dallas.

Eligible expenses include: payroll, fixed overhead costs such as rent, utilities, contract labor, supplier material/pay­ments and COVID-19 related business improvements such as personal protective equip­ment, sanitation supplies and equipment.

Details on qualifying for the grants will be posted on the Collin CARES pages at www.collincountytx.gov.

