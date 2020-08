Princeton City Council this week approved a zoning amend­ment to allow construction of 160 small, single-family rental houses as an alternative to apart­ments and townhomes on the Princeton Crossroads develop­ment along E. Princeton Drive.

The council met by telecon­ference Monday, Aug. 24.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]