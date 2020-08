When filings closed to sign up for Princeton mayor last week, the race had drawn three candidates.

Filing early for the office was Philip Anthony, former Princeton Independent School District superintendent, who was joined in the last week by David Sprawls, and Brianna Chacon entered the fray at the deadline Thursday, Aug. 20.

For the full story, see Aug. 27 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]