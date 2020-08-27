Second round of vouchers planned

The city of Princeton will mail out another 7,000 vouch­ers for use at businesses located in town as the second round of a financial stimulus program.

The vouchers will be mailed after Aug. 27. Each voucher is worth $25 to be spent on goods and services.

In June, the city initiated a voucher program funded by Princeton Economic Develop­ment Corporation that provided a $35,000 boost to businesses. That program expired on Aug. 1.

The new program will run about 60 days through Oct. 31. If every voucher were re­deemed, $175,000 would be spent at Princeton businesses.

The bulk of vouchers re­deemed in the first program were used at restaurants. Also participating were haircut sa­lons, a pharmacy, eye doctor and dentist.

A total of 21 Princeton busi­nesses have signed up for the program to date.

From Staff Reports