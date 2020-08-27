Second round of vouchers planned

The city of Princeton will mail out another 7,000 vouchers for use at businesses located in town as the second round of a financial stimulus program.
The vouchers will be mailed after Aug. 27. Each voucher is worth $25 to be spent on goods and services.
In June, the city initiated a voucher program funded by Princeton Economic Development Corporation that provided a $35,000 boost to businesses. That program expired on Aug. 1.
The new program will run about 60 days through Oct. 31. If every voucher were redeemed, $175,000 would be spent at Princeton businesses.
The bulk of vouchers redeemed in the first program were used at restaurants. Also participating were haircut salons, a pharmacy, eye doctor and dentist.
A total of 21 Princeton businesses have signed up for the program to date.
From Staff Reports • [email protected]