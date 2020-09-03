Census needs you to respond

If you think you don’t have time to answer the 2020 Census because your response doesn’t matter, think again.
Princeton residents, and individuals nationwide, have until Sept. 30 to self-respond to the 2020 Census before a census taker is sent to your home to collect much-needed data.
Aside from getting a complete and accurate count of the number of individuals living in a household, the data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau directly affects communities and the services that they are able to provide.
By Sonia Duggan • [email protected]