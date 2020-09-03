Collin College technical campus now open in Allen

Explore Collin College’s new home for technical education serving all of Collin County at an open house for the new Technical Campus from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12. The campus, located at 2550 Bending Branch Way in Allen, offers programs related to automotive, construction, electronics, HVAC, health care, welding, and more.
Come see the college’s expanded welding program with more than 45 welding booths. Visit the Hilti Tool Room stocked with hundreds of power tools available to students. Tour state-of-the art learning labs supporting brand new programs and expanding career opportunities for students in traditional college, dual credit and continuing education classes.
At the Technical Campus, students learn from experienced technicians and trade professionals on industry-standard equipment. They will graduate ready for high-demand, high-wage careers in a growing job market, most with industry-recognized certifications.
The Technical Campus open house offers guided and self-directed tours. Light snacks will be available while supplies last. Per current guidelines, face masks are required and guests should practice social distancing.
More information about the Technical Campus, including a full list of available programs, is available at www.collin.edu/campuses/technical/.
From Staff Reports • [email protected]