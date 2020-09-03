Collin College technical campus now open in Allen

Explore Collin College’s new home for technical edu­cation serving all of Collin County at an open house for the new Technical Campus from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12. The campus, located at 2550 Bending Branch Way in Allen, offers programs relat­ed to automotive, construction, electronics, HVAC, health care, welding, and more.

Come see the college’s ex­panded welding program with more than 45 welding booths. Visit the Hilti Tool Room stocked with hundreds of pow­er tools available to students. Tour state-of-the art learning labs supporting brand new programs and expanding ca­reer opportunities for students in traditional college, dual credit and continuing educa­tion classes.

At the Technical Campus, students learn from experi­enced technicians and trade professionals on industry-standard equipment. They will graduate ready for high-de­mand, high-wage careers in a growing job market, most with industry-recognized certifica­tions.

The Technical Campus open house offers guided and self-directed tours. Light snacks will be available while sup­plies last. Per current guide­lines, face masks are required and guests should practice so­cial distancing.

More information about the Technical Campus, including a full list of available programs, is available at www.collin.edu/campuses/technical/.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]