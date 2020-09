Joyce Cagle has lived through 18 presidents, the Great Depression, two World Wars, the Civil Rights Move­ment, astronaut Neil Arm­strong’s moon walk and much more that many have only read about in history books.

Born Sept. 28, 1918 in De­catur to Dud and Byrtie Roark, Joyce is one of 90,000 cente­narians in the United States, ac­cording to U.S. Census Bureau demographers.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]