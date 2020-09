Princeton City Council ap­proved the fiscal year 2020-21 budget of $31.6 million, a six percent increase from last year’s budget. The council also ap­proved a proposed property tax rate decrease to 65.1215 cents per $100 assessed valuation. However, the average home­stead taxable value increased by1.14% resulting in an overall increase.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]