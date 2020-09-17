Firefighters participate in 9/11 memorial

Workout Anytime hosted Princeton Fire-Rescue in a 9/11 memorial stair climb to honor the first responders who answered the call on one of America’s darkest days.

As a show of solidarity, par­ticipants climbed 110 flights on stair climbers at the Princeton fitness facility Friday, Sept. 11. The climb represented the 110 flights in the World Trade Center that rescue workers un­dertook in their efforts to save occupants in the building.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]