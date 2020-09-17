Firefighters participate in 9/11 memorial

Workout Anytime hosted Princeton Fire-Rescue in a 9/11 memorial stair climb to honor the first responders who answered the call on one of America’s darkest days.
As a show of solidarity, participants climbed 110 flights on stair climbers at the Princeton fitness facility Friday, Sept. 11. The climb represented the 110 flights in the World Trade Center that rescue workers undertook in their efforts to save occupants in the building.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]