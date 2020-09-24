City initiates grant program

Funds available; applications due Dec. 15

Princeton City Council passed a resolution during the Monday Sept. 14 meeting to help struggling business within the city limits.

The resolution, called the Princeton CARES Program, authorizes City Manager Derek Borg to utilize 25% of the near­ly $800,000 Princeton received from the CARES Act through Collin County. The program will set aside $181,223 for local businesses.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]