City initiates grant program

Funds available; applications due Dec. 15
Princeton City Council passed a resolution during the Monday Sept. 14 meeting to help struggling business within the city limits.
The resolution, called the Princeton CARES Program, authorizes City Manager Derek Borg to utilize 25% of the nearly $800,000 Princeton received from the CARES Act through Collin County. The program will set aside $181,223 for local businesses.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]