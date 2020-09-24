Governor loosens COVID-19 restrictions

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last week loosened COVID-19 pandemic restrictions by raising the occupancy maximum to 75 percent for most businesses and facilities, and allowing visitation at long-term care facilities.
The governor spelled out the changes in pandemic restrictions at a Thursday, Sept. 17, press conference at the Texas Capital in Austin, basing the order on the percentage of patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
