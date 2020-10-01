Census extended

A federal judge in California ruled Thursday, Sept. 24 to extend the census counting through Oct. 31. The Census Bureau previously extended counting through October, but Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross shortened the deadline to Sept. 30th last month.
Judge Lucy Koh cited minorities and other in hard-to-reach communities would be missed if the count ended in September, according to a report from The Associated Press.
The Justice Department filed a notice that they are appealing the decision.
Residents are encouraged to fill out a census form if they haven’t already.
The census is a decennial headcount of residents and used to determine the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives.
To date, Texas has seen 62% self-response with Farmersville at 65% and Princeton reporting 71.2% self-response.
A census form can be filled out online, by phone or by mail.
Please visit www.2020census.gov today.
From Staff Reports • [email protected]