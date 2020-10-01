Census extended

A federal judge in California ruled Thursday, Sept. 24 to extend the census counting through Oct. 31. The Census Bureau previ­ously extended counting through October, but Commerce Secre­tary Wilbur Ross shortened the deadline to Sept. 30th last month.

Judge Lucy Koh cited minori­ties and other in hard-to-reach communities would be missed if the count ended in September, ac­cording to a report from The As­sociated Press.

The Justice Department filed a notice that they are appealing the decision.

Residents are encouraged to fill out a census form if they haven’t already.

The census is a decennial headcount of residents and used to determine the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives.

To date, Texas has seen 62% self-response with Farmersville at 65% and Princeton reporting 71.2% self-response.

A census form can be filled out online, by phone or by mail.

Please visit www.2020census.gov today.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]