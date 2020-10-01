PISD enrollment increases

School enrollment is on the rise as new home construction contin­ues at a rapid pace in Princeton.

Princeton ISD school board trustees received updated infor­mation pertaining to the district’s enrollment and reporting num­bers from the first six weeks at the meeting held Monday, Sept. 21.

According to the district, Princ­eton schools have seen an increase in enrollment from 2019, with cur­rent enrollment sitting at 5,754 students among the district’s nine schools as of Sept. 18.

By Jackson King • [email protected]