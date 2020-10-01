PISD enrollment increases

School enrollment is on the rise as new home construction continues at a rapid pace in Princeton.
Princeton ISD school board trustees received updated information pertaining to the district’s enrollment and reporting numbers from the first six weeks at the meeting held Monday, Sept. 21.
According to the district, Princeton schools have seen an increase in enrollment from 2019, with current enrollment sitting at 5,754 students among the district’s nine schools as of Sept. 18.
By Jackson King • [email protected]