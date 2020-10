Amazing Grace Food Pan­try in Wylie is partnering with Culleoka Baptist Church to ex­tend outreach efforts in Princ­eton.

Beginning Oct. 7, families in need in the Princeton area will be given a box of nonper­ishable food. Distribution will take place every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cul­leoka Baptist Church.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]