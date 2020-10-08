Council approves façade grant

Princeton City Council approved a grant program that provides a dollar-for-dollar reimbursement for exterior renovation for local businesses.
The Facade Improvement Matching Incentive Grant Program, developed by the Princeton Economic Development Corporation and approved by the City Council last week, will provide reimbursement of up to $10,000 for outside improvements.
Businesses are eligible for one grant per 12-month period from completion of a previous grant approved project. Applicants who meet the $10,000 threshold are then qualified to waive building permit fees. The waiver will only pertain to permit fees associated with the improvement application.
