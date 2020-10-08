Council approves façade grant

Princeton City Council ap­proved a grant program that provides a dollar-for-dollar reimbursement for exterior renovation for local busi­nesses.

The Facade Improvement Matching Incentive Grant Program, developed by the Princeton Economic Devel­opment Corporation and ap­proved by the City Council last week, will provide reim­bursement of up to $10,000 for outside improvements.

Businesses are eligible for one grant per 12-month peri­od from completion of a pre­vious grant approved project. Applicants who meet the $10,000 threshold are then qualified to waive building permit fees. The waiver will only pertain to permit fees associated with the improve­ment application.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]