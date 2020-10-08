DPS targets Move Over/Slow Down law on 380

The Texas Department of Public Safety, along with other law enforcement agencies, will hit the road to focus on the state’s Move Over/Slow Down law Thursday Oct. 8 and Friday Oct. 9, according to a press release from DPS.

Enforcement will occur along Highway 380 in Collin County. Violations of the Move Over/Slow Down law can result in a fine of $200 but increases to $500 if there is property damage. If violators cause bodily harm, they can be charged with a Class B misdemeanor, resulting in possible jail time and a fine of $2000.

The law was originally passed in 2003 and requires motorists to move over or slow down when certain vehicles including police, fire, EMS, Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks have pulled to the side of the road with emergency lights flashing.

Texas law states that a driver must either vacate the lane closest to the vehicle stopped on the side of the road, or slow down 20 mph under the speed limit. If the speed limit is under 25 mph, drivers must slow to 5 mph.

Drivers should only move over if it is safe and legal to do so. If the road does not have multiple lanes traveling in the same direction, then a driver should slow down.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]