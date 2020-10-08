General Election early voting starts

Early voting for the Nov. 3 General Election, that in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic in­cludes as many as three differ­ent elections on ballots, starts Tuesday, Oct. 13 and runs through Friday, Oct. 30.

Voters will fill out ballots for the General Election, which includes races from the county level to the national level, for city elections delayed because of the pandemic and school district elections.

The General Election fea­tures a couple of new twists; early voting was expanded a week by Gov. Greg Abbott because of the pandemic and straight-ticket voting by check­ing one box is no longer an op­tion. Both changes have been challenged in lawsuits, but time is short to make any addition modifications.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]