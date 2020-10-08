PISD guidance counselors discuss suicide prevention, more

Guidance counselors across Princeton ISD have been busy presenting the districts’ annual suicide warning signs program to high school students as well as finding ways to help students, remotely and in person, who may be facing other challenges.
Presented to PISD students during the month of September, the Signs of Suicide program focused on highlighting warning signs of self-harm and depression that exist among students, said PHS guidance counselor Kayla Walling.
For the full story, see Oct. 8 issue or subscribe online.
By Jackson King • [email protected]