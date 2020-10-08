PISD guidance counselors discuss suicide prevention, more

Guidance counselors across Princeton ISD have been busy presenting the districts’ annu­al suicide warning signs pro­gram to high school students as well as finding ways to help students, remotely and in per­son, who may be facing other challenges.

Presented to PISD students during the month of Septem­ber, the Signs of Suicide pro­gram focused on highlighting warning signs of self-harm and depression that exist among students, said PHS guidance counselor Kayla Walling.

By Jackson King • [email protected]