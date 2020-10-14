Council meeting cancelled

The city council meeting scheduled Tuesday, Oct. 13 was cancelled for lack of a quorum.

Present were Mayor pro tem Steve Deffibaugh and councilmember Mike Robertson.

Missing were Councilmembers David Kleiber, Nikki Krum and Richard Sheehan. Kleiber informed City Secretary Tabitha Monk beforehand he would be absent from the meeting. Krum and Sheehan are not seeking reelection to the council.

Agenda items included discussing the designation of the official newspaper for the city, approval for development agreements of the Lake Meadows development, approval for an agreement to annex 52.47 acres into the city of Princeton and discussion of a settlement agreement and an amendment to the contract between North Texas Municipal Water District and the city of Princeton. Deffibaugh had requested an update on the Trash Off event and Robertson wanted to discuss the speed limit on State Highway 380.

City Manager Derek Borg is checking with councilmembers to possibly call a special meeting Monday, Oct. 19 but said all agenda items could wait until the next scheduled city council meeting Monday, Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. if councilmembers are unavailable.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]